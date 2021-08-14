Keeler Thomas Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $283.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,184. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $204.32 and a one year high of $304.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

