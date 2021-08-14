Keeler Thomas Management LLC Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 2.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 184,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,969,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $57.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,702,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,739,246. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $46.97 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

