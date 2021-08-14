Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $3.58 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% during the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

Shares of KMB traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.48. 1,423,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,649. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $158.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.