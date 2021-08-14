Keeler Thomas Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.8% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.55. 69,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,011. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $244.56.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

