Keeler Thomas Management LLC Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $149.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,306,682. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $419.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

