Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 1,905 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.10. 773,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,427. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

