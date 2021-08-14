Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 5,004 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 75.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.32. 330,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,700. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.87. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

