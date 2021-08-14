Keeler Thomas Management LLC Purchases 817 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.9% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 28,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 69,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded up $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $544.64. The company had a trading volume of 604,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.07 and a 12 month high of $546.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $509.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMO. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

