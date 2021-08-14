Keeler Thomas Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.7% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 147,146 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

