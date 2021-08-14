Keeler Thomas Management LLC Sells 569 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,440,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,079,729,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,342,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,052,702,000 after acquiring an additional 185,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $917,753,000 after acquiring an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.9% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,221,261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $783,249,000 after acquiring an additional 92,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,770,911 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $673,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,839 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 922 shares of company stock valued at $223,034. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $246.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.15. The company has a market cap of $70.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $219.50 and a 12-month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

