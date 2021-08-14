Keeler Thomas Management LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65. The company has a market cap of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

