Keep Network (KEEP) Hits Market Capitalization of $228.05 Million

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar. Keep Network has a market cap of $228.05 million and approximately $34.97 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00058324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003127 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00015522 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.22 or 0.00883965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00101540 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044083 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 571,587,067 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

