Keep4r (KP4R) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $125,500.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Keep4r coin can currently be bought for about $5.63 or 0.00012015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Keep4r has a market capitalization of $486,484.88 and approximately $125,500.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00057698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00015272 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.13 or 0.00879489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.22 or 0.00100766 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00043730 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

KP4R is a coin. Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,408 coins. Keep4r’s official Twitter account is @kp4rnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “The network allows users to post on-chain/off-chain jobs, such as to periodically call a smart-contract function. Keepers execute the transaction/task. Keep4r is based on Andre Cronjes keep3r Network, with a number of improvements, including allowing users to bond and reward jobs directly with ETH and DAI. This makes the project more compatible with existing DeFi projects, who can already make great use of the keepers. KP4R is the token that runs the network, it's required for proposing new jobs. Holders will be able to stake and vote with their tokens. passively earning not only bonus KP4R, but also a share of all the ETH and DAI in the network. “

Keep4r Coin Trading

