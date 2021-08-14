Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 447 ($5.84). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 446 ($5.83), with a volume of 39,224 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 434.29. The company has a market cap of £489.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30.

About Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Italy, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

