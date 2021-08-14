Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRYPF remained flat at $$2.99 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18. Kerry Properties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

