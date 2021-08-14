Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 8,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,015.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,156.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 43.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KDP opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.03. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.