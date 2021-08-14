KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Hartford Financial Management Inc.

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up 1.1% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after buying an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in KeyCorp by 248.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 81,284 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 139,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.65.

KEY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 5,760,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,296,649. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KeyCorp has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,456,526. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $5,135,093.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

