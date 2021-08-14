KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.05. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 638 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cement plant technology, equipment, and services. It operates through the Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment supplies equipment for cement plants and provides services directly linked to the equipment supply.

