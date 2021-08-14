Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC reduced its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,102 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $14,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,131,000 after purchasing an additional 499,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of KMB traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $158.88. The company has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.