KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) Short Interest Update

KinerjaPay Corp. (OTCMKTS:KPAY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the July 15th total of 203,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,613,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KPAY stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 53,861,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,341,453. KinerjaPay has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

KinerjaPay Company Profile

KinerjaPay Corp. engages in the development of online digital payments and e-wallet platform. It offers electronic payment service and virtual marketplace both of which are available on the portal KinerjaPay.com The company was founded on February 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Medan, Indonesia.

