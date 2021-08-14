King DAG Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.25 Million (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 14th. King DAG has a market capitalization of $18.25 million and approximately $43,769.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, King DAG has traded up 7% against the dollar. One King DAG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000719 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00015310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.55 or 0.00872981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00104970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00043623 BTC.

About King DAG

KDAG is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for King DAG is kdag.io . The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

