Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $918,418.00

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $509,702.22 and approximately $918,418.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 552.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00137539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.24 or 0.00154644 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,605.62 or 0.99774921 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.39 or 0.00867867 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official message board is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

