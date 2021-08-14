Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 163.6% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KIGRY traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $26.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.85. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $19.30 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

KION GROUP AG is a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

