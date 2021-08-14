Kira Network (KEX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.91 Million

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Over the last seven days, Kira Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Kira Network has a total market cap of $7.21 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kira Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kira Network Profile

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com . The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core . Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Buying and Selling Kira Network

