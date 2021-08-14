Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of KL stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $55.29. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

