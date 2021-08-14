Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KL shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$77.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.50 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,231.

KL opened at C$50.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$13.47 billion and a PE ratio of 13.06. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$72.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$50.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.72%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

