Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in July

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the July 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kits Eyecare stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.94. 61,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,146. Kits Eyecare has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $8.19.

Separately, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kits Eyecare from C$10.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform for eyes in the United States and Canada. The company provides contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames; and online eyewear fitting, virtual try-on, pupillary distance measurement, and an integrated online vision test services under the KITS brand through its websites and mobile platform.

