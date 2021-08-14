KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,601 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KREF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $215,996.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,110.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 770,485 shares of company stock worth $15,493,375 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KREF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.24.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

