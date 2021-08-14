KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Trading Up 41.4% This Week

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 14th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market capitalization of $255.29 million and approximately $28.16 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $32.79 or 0.00069395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.45 or 0.00155421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.03 or 1.00177905 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.86 or 0.00860942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

