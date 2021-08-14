Klaytn (KLAY) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $167.31 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion and $167.31 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00047945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00135913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.33 or 0.00153714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,512.83 or 1.00235563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.93 or 0.00872626 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.23 or 0.07002110 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,645,316,042 coins and its circulating supply is 2,495,316,651 coins. Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

