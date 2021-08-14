Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KLPEF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale cut shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Klépierre alerts:

Klépierre stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35. Klépierre has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $31.28.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.