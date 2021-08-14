Kleros (PNK) Achieves Market Cap of $106.77 Million

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One Kleros coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000375 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $106.77 million and $3.16 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kleros has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008572 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.14 or 0.00204951 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 612,969,757 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

