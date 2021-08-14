Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Hits $11,050.27

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $11,050.27 and $307.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klimatas has traded down 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

