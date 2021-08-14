Klimatas Price Hits $0.0155 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $11,179.38 and approximately $837.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Klimatas has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

