Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 1,890 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 88.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,308. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.51. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $103.48 and a 12 month high of $155.62.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

