Klingman & Associates LLC Buys 51,300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,085,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.5% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $56,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,927. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.59 and a twelve month high of $52.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

