Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 2.0% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.50% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $20,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 254.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 29,293 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 162,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,895. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.05.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

