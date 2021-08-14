Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 1.44% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $21,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDYV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $68.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,143. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

