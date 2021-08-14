Klingman & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,511 shares during the period. PJT Partners accounts for 2.7% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 1.61% of PJT Partners worth $28,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,421. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

