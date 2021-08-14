Klingman & Associates LLC Has $18.51 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,925 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.96% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period.

JMST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.07. 725,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,705. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

