Klingman & Associates LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.84. 3,831,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,589,425. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.