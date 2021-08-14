Klingman & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Crocs accounts for approximately 0.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Crocs worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Crocs by 916.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Crocs by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 182.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.87. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.05.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 688 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $77,744.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,757 shares of company stock worth $1,938,447 over the last three months. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

