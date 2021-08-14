Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $409.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,223,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,372. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.65. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $409.96.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

