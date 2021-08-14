Klingman & Associates LLC Takes Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $60,765,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $19,349,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $16,197,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $12,749,000. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter worth $5,884,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.26. The company had a trading volume of 159,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,372. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $46.49.

