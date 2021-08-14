Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €13.13 ($15.45).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of KCO stock opened at €12.53 ($14.74) on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -127.86.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

