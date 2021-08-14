Knekted (KNT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Knekted has a total market cap of $164,000.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Knekted coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003147 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.82 or 0.00887094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00102558 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00044304 BTC.

Knekted Profile

KNT is a coin. Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain . Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KNT is a digital platform based on blockchain technology, through users of all the world will be able to upload original and exclusive material created by themselves, which could be acquired by large corporations, presses, governments and all kinds of organizations who base their business model on the information. Investors can use KNT Token as a currency for the trading of all types of information that can be considered valuable, KNT is based on the Ethereum ECR-20 standard. “

Buying and Selling Knekted

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

