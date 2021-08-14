Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNRRY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cheuvreux upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.46. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

