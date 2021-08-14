KOK (KOK) Trading Up 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

KOK (CURRENCY:KOK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK coin can now be bought for about $2.30 or 0.00004919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $247.01 million and approximately $15.43 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00058299 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $409.11 or 0.00874473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00105004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00043743 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a coin. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,333,422 coins. KOK’s official Twitter account is @KOKPLAYofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK PLAY is a decentralized digital content platform that was created through the combination of AI, big data, and the blockchain technology, which is currently in the spotlight. To solve the problem of the monopolization of the existing global platforms, it was developed to realize three values: 'Fair, Share, and Enabler.' KOK PLAY is a platform that allows all creators to fairly exploit the assets of the platform(Fair), share values, vision, and fair returns accordingly(Share), and ensures the creator’s freedom to create (Enabler). “

KOK Coin Trading

