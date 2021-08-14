Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $161.95 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $161.95 million and approximately $24.51 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded up 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.38 or 0.00303643 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00133940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.38 or 0.00154361 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008849 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000190 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,328,037 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

