Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Short Interest Update

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $32.77 on Friday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.9858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADRNY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

